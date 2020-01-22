Robot technology trailblazer Schubert invites the snack industry to have a closer look behind the scenes of its success during the SNAXPO20 in Charlotte at booth 1509 this March

The subsidiary of the German Schubert Group will be presenting its product and service portfolio at the SNAXPO20 trade show in Charlotte (Credit: Gerhard Schubert GmbH)

As a first-time exhibitor, Schubert North America offers snack industry members the chance to learn, see and experience all about Schubert’s forward-looking technology for accelerating business operations in the snack industry.

The subsidiary of the German Schubert Group will be presenting its product and service portfolio at the SNAXPO20 trade show in Charlotte, North Carolina, 22 to 24 March. Schubert North America also encourages visitors of the event to even peak further inside its headquarters, which is located 15 minutes south of the show venue. Meetings can be set via e-mail sales@schubert-na.com or phone +1 980 244-3135.

During the last 50 years, the renowned world market leader in top-loading packaging machines from Germany has significantly shaped the packaging market for any sorts of snack products by supporting manufacturers of all types of treats: either healthy, hearty and salty, sweet or frozen for adults, infants and pets, eatable or drinkable. Especially in North America, Schubert has successfully enlarged the possibilities for many snack food manufacturers.

Schubert is looking forward to sharing its best practice experience with visitors during the show – and also beyond. Therefore, the company offers attendees the unique experience to enhance their trip to Charlotte by visiting the North American headquarters and training center. There will be the opportunity to personally meet service technicians and engineers, to operate Schubert’s training machines and to learn more about the company’s origin – accompanied by authentic German food and drink.

As a supplier of high-quality robotic-based packaging equipment for the snack industry and beyond, Schubert North America LLC has recently joined SNAC, the leading international trade association of the global snack industry. SNAC is also the initiator of the SNAXPO trade show. Schubert is looking forward to connecting with its members – competitors, suppliers and customers – all shapers of the industry to exchange best practice knowledge to keep accelerating the snack industry towards the generation of innovation.

Source: Company Press Release