The European Plastics Pact is an initiative that brings the leading companies and governments together to accelerate the transition towards a European circular plastics economy

Sartorius signs European Plastics Pact to improve usage and recycling of plastics. (Credit: Gerald Simon from Pixabay)

Sartorius, a Germany-based pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier, has signed European Plastics Pact to improve the use and recycling of plastics.

Sartorius is claimed to be the first company in its sector to sign the public-private alliance.

Role of European Plastics Pact initiative

The signatories of the initiative will develop new techniques and approaches through cross-border cooperation at the European level. They will also share knowledge, harmonize guidelines and standards and reduce current barriers.

Sartorius executive board chairman and CEO Joachim Kreuzburg said: “Single-use plastic products for use in biopharmaceutical research and production usually have a better ecological footprint than do comparable reusable products.

“Still, we see potential to reduce the use of natural resources in this area. Materials and material flows designed for recycling will play a key role in this context.

“In view of sophisticated product functionality and product safety, this is certainly a complex subject in the biopharmaceutical industry.

“The European Plastics Pact as a cooperative initiative on an international level fits in with our proactive sustainability approach.”

According to the company, single-use plastic products mainly in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries provide key safety benefits for patients.

Sartorius said that it is developing a strategy for plastics to align single-use technologies which are helpful for the biopharma industry with environmental aspects.

The strategy aims to develop plastic packaging which is recyclable and reusable using responsible plastic materials.

In 2015, Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB) has developed a new polyethylene film and the Flexsafe 3D pre-designed solutions for storage and shipping of biopharmaceutical fluids.