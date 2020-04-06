The dot-matrix design on each side of the cardboard boxes enables customers to cut them easily

New eco-friendly packaging will be launched for Samsung’s Lifestyle TV product portfolio. (Credit: SAMSUNG)

South Korea-based electronics technology company, Samsung plans to launch new eco-friendly packaging for its Lifestyle TV product portfolio, as part of its sustainability commitment.

The new recyclable packaging, which is expected to reduce the company’s environmental footprint, will be applied to The Serif, The Frame and The Sero.

Samsung Electronics executive vice-president and product strategy team of visual display business head Kangwook Chun said: “Consumers are more likely to purchase from a brand that shares similar fundamentals and values as they do, and with our eco-packaging, we believe that we can provide our customers with a new experience that considers the environment as an important way to express themselves.”

New eco-friendly packaging allows for easier recycling

Made of eco-friendly corrugated cardboard, Samsung’s new packaging will allow for easier recycling as well as upcycling for creative reuse.

The cardboard boxes feature dot matrix design on each side to enable customers to cut them easily for various alternative uses.

Additionally, the packaging is equipped with a manual to guide customers. It can also be accessed by scanning the QR code on the box.

In January last year, Samsung Electronics announced its plans to replace plastic packaging on its products and accessories with paper and other environmentally sustainable alternative materials.

As part of the plan, Samsung will replace the plastic used for holder trays with pulp molds and bags wrapping accessories with eco-friendly materials for mobile phone, tablet and wearable products.

The firm also plans to replace plastic bags with bags containing recycled materials and bioplastics to protect the surface of home appliances such as TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines and other kitchen appliances.