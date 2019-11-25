Printing at 4,800 x 2,400 dpi, the machine can produce 115 or 135 A4 pages per minute, and can process papers up to 470 g/m²

Image: Riddle Press invests in Heidelberg’s Versafire EP for short-run packaging. Photo: courtesy of Heidelberg.

US-based family-owned wholesale company Riddle Press has invested in Versafire EP printer from industrial press manufacturer Heidelberg for short-run packaging.

Installed in March this year, the Versafire EP machine is capable of printing on a variety of synthetics while printing up to 13” x 27.5” sheets.

Printing at 4,800 x 2,400 dpi, the machine can produce 115 or 135 A4 pages per minute, and can process papers up to 470 g/m².

Heidelberg said that the printer includes several advanced technologies that will provide automatic inline registration process, which controls every sheet so that it is steered and adjusted automatically.

It also said that the inline sensor in the press enables the machine to calibrate the engine by measuring the registration target.

Riddle uses Prinect, Heidelberg Suprasetter and Heidelberg Saphira Consumables

Riddle Press manager Nick Adolphson said: “Like all other commercial printers, we’re eager to expand our capabilities into packaging – specifically low quantity packaging jobs.

“We’re now able to offer our customers short run packaging jobs thanks to the Versafire’s ability to support 24-point stock.”

The machine is based on the platform of the Versafire CP and the Prinect DFE enables print production to be automated and standardised for efficiency, greater transparency, and faster job flow.

The industrial press manufacturer said that Riddle uses Prinect Digital Front End (DFE) to improve its efficiency and productivity.

Adolphson said: “We’ve used Prinect before, but the DFE has really taken a huge workload off our prepress department by integrating completely with our Versafire EP. It also has given our operator the opportunity to impose or make changes on the fly right from the cockpit.”

Along with the Versafire EP and Prinect, the wholesale company also has a Heidelberg Suprasetter and uses Heidelberg Saphira Consumables.

In October this year, Arkay Packaging invested in Heidelberg Primefire 106 digital press in a bid to enhance its production capabilities.

The machine enables Arkay to select between printing digital and offset based on job length.