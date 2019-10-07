The Primefire 106 digital press enables Arkay to select between printing digital or offset based on job length

Image: The members of Arkay Packaging and Heidelberg with the Primefire 106 seven-colour industrial inkjet 40” B1 size digital press. Photo: courtesy of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG.

US-based Arkay Packaging has invested in Heidelberg Primefire 106 digital press in a bid to enhance its production capabilities.

The Heidelberg Primefire 106 seven-colour industrial inkjet 40” B1 size digital press will help Arkay to improve its technological capabilities for the luxury packaging market.

Heidelberg Primefire 106 digital press is expected to be installed at Arkay’s facility in March 2020.

Arkay Packaging COO Walt Shiels said: “At Arkay, we are highly motivated to enhance, develop, and lead into the future with the newest available digital technologies for package printing.”

Features of Heidelberg Primefire 106 seven-colour industrial inkjet 40” B1 size digital press

The Primefire 106 press, which is based on Speedmaster XL 106 platform, can seamlessly incorporate into offset environments such as Arkay that already has four XL 106 presses.

Heidelberg Primefire’s direct-to-sheet and seven-colour multicolour inkjet imaging enables the mapping of the Pantone colour space.

The digital printing system is said to provide the highest quality of 1,200 x 1,200 dpi, as well as designed to achieve volumes of up to 1.5 million sheets per month.

With a capacity to deliver offset print quality, the Primefire 106 press will help Arkay to select between printing digital or offset based on job length.

Arkay provides high-end folding cartons for markets such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and wines and liquors.

Recently, Arkay also purchased a new Diana X 115 folder gluer from Heidelberg to improve its production efficiency.

Heidelberg Americas president Felix Mueller said: “We are proud to have a prestigious company such as Arkay invest in the Primefire.

“With the high-end markets that Arkay serves, this is an exciting venture for them and their customers. I’m eager to see Arkay’s collaboration with their customers’ brand managers for exciting new applications with this leading edge press.”

