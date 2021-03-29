Offering a range of label and tag production capabilities, Aztec has announced a number of new press and equipment investments in recent months, including a 4,000ft2 extension of the facility, to boost the company’s capacity, quality and performance

Record growth sees Aztec further invest in PACKZ Prepress Tool from HYBRID Software. (Credit: Aztec Label)

Having originally invested in PACKZ from HYBRID Software in 2016, Aztec Label has confirmed it is investing in a second license for the native pdf editing software due to accelerating growth of the Kidderminster-based company.

Offering a range of label and tag production capabilities, Aztec has announced a number of new press and equipment investments in recent months, including a 4,000ft2 extension of the facility, to boost the company’s capacity, quality and performance.

Colin Le Gresley, Managing Director of Aztec Label, said of the latest investment: “Adding an extra seat to our prepress department ensures we are eliminating any potential bottlenecks as the company grows. I’m delighted that my eldest son, Oliver, who is currently completing his degree at Birmingham University, will be taking on this work. We desperately need new prepress capacity as we’ve had record sales over the last twelve months, despite the pandemic, and 2021 is looking like another exciting year for the business.

“PACKZ acts like a prepress one-stop-shop for us. With such a broad array of customers, we need the ability to deal with lots of files, coming from multiple sources, in a simple way. There are no file conversions needed, it’s universal, secure and self-contained. PACKZ offers the ability to check font issues and embedded information and deals with trapping, editing, and full step and repeat, all in one file that can go straight to platemaking. Making the decision to invest again, securing the prepress advantages we already have, was simple.”

Greg Heather, Sales Manager, HYBRID Software UK, added: “There are over 3,500 seats for PACKZ in operation now worldwide and we were delighted that Colin and his team wanted to invest again. The software is perfect for businesses like his that have moved from standard desktop applications years ago to a professional prepress software environment. PACKZ grows with the business realising more and more benefits and with our focus on staying close to our customers, it was great to see that HYBRID Software was once again the natural choice for this high growth business.”

