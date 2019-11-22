RADIUS’ comprehensive plan focuses on sustainability in terms of materials, production and life-cycle touchpoints

Image: RADIUS has committed to produce 100% recyclable products by 2020. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / RADIUS.

Modern oral company RADIUS has unveiled plans to make its entire portfolio bio-based and 100% biodegradable by the end of 2020.

As part of the new sustainability mission, the company has announced a comprehensive plan targeting sustainability in terms of materials, production and life-cycle touchpoints.

RADIUS has committed to making all packaging recyclable, bio-based and biodegradable

With gradual changes to sourcing, design and manufacturing, RADIUS aims to meet its goal of producing 100% recyclable products by 2020.

RADIUS said that it is controlling material inputs by making their own toothbrushes at the company’s energy-efficient facility in Pennsylvania.

The company is focusing on the replaceable head technology, as part of the sustainability mission. In 2015, RADIUS started producing The Source Brush with replaceable heads and handles made of eco-friendly bioplastics sourced from starch, hemp, maple wood and coconut shells.

In October this year, the company has launched replaceable heads made from plant-based plastic for its The Big Brush. By January 2020, the company intends to provide the new Big Brush with replaceable head to the consumers, helping to reduce the entry of toothbrushes into landfills.

RADIUS president and CEO Saskia Foley said: “RADIUS has a new opportunity to be a leader in sustainably-focused brands. RADIUS has used plant-based plastics since 1982.

“Our goal is to have the entire RADIUS portfolio bio-based and 100% biodegradable by the end of 2020. All packaging will be recycled and/or bio-based and biodegradable. As we shift our focus to bio-based plastics, landfill biodegradable plastics, and other cutting-edge innovations, there is an opportunity to show the world who we are and what we are about.”

Established by Kevin Foley, RADIUS is a major provider of speciality toothbrushes, toothpastes and personal care products.

Recently, Tom’s of Maine, a certified B Corporation, has introduced a recyclable toothpaste tube, as part of its sustainable efforts.