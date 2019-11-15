The new recyclable toothpaste tube has been designed to be compatible with the #2 HDPE plastic stream

Image: Tom’s of Maine has introduced its first-of-its-kind recyclable toothpaste tube. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Tom's of Maine.

Tom’s of Maine, a certified B Corporation, has introduced a recyclable toothpaste tube, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Recognised by the Association of Plastic Recyclers, the recyclable toothpaste tube is compatible with the #2 HDPE plastic stream.

Tom’s of Maine said that it started shipping the recyclable toothpaste tube ahead of National Recycling Day.

The new recyclable tube has been developed to be circular, enabling the material to re-process into new products and packaging.

Tom’s of Maine general manager Esi Seng said: “We’re thrilled to offer a first-of-its-kind recyclable toothpaste tube that’s been recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers, which sets the standard for North America. There is no oral care or personal care tube on the market with this APR recognition.

“We’re already hard at work engaging with The Recycling Partnership and their network to communicate with recycling centers and win their acceptance of our recyclable tube. We’re proud to be blazing a trail for other toothpaste brands to follow.”

Tom’s of Maine will offer its toothpaste products in the new recyclable tube by the end of 2020

The new tube is first used for Tom’s of Maine Antiplaque & Whitening Peppermint Natural Toothpaste variant.

Also, the company is planning to provide its toothpaste products in the new recyclable tube by the end of 2020.

Tom’s of Maine stewardship manager Julie Sprague said: “When it comes to recycling, shoppers interested in natural products are also more committed, active participants in working to keep waste out of landfills.

“This is another commitment we’re making as a company guided by a rigorous set of standards called our Stewardship Model, which ensures we’re operating sustainably and responsibly every day.”

