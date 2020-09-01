The PM 3 packaging paper machine is designed to produce 750,000 tonnes of testliner and corrugated medium per year

Progroup’s Sandersdorf-Brehna facility in Saxony-Anhalt. (Credit: Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA)

German paper manufacturer Progroup has commissioned the €375m PM 3 packaging paper machine, supplied by Voith, at its Sandersdorf-Brehna facility in Saxony-Anhalt.

The PM 3 machine is designed to produce 750,000 tonnes of testliner and corrugated medium annually.

As part of the contract signed in 2018, Voith, as a full-line supplier, delivered the packaging paper machine on schedule.

Progroup chief development officer board member Maximilian Heindl said: “The successful startup within the planned schedule represents an important milestone in our growth strategy.”

Voith has delivered the entire production line including a BlueLine stock preparation with the new IntensaDrum Duo drum pulper capable of processing almost 3,000 tonnes of recovered paper a day, as part of the contract.

The firm was also responsible for the supply of the XcelLine paper machine with an operating speed of 1,600m/min as well as the process air and hall ventilation systems.

Additionally, Voith received a complete startup clothing package for all sections of the new paper machine.

Heindl added: “The Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) certification of the European Union verifies the sustainability of our facility.”

Progroup to invest €100m in resource-saving technologies

Progroup is investing additional €100m in resource-saving technologies and environmental protection at the new facility, Heindl noted.

Voith has collaborated with Progroup to develop a closed water loop to allow a wastewater-free paper production process at the Sandersdorf-Brehna facility.

Heindl further added: “Thanks to the integrated water treatment plant, we save about 3.75 million liters of fresh water annually. This is equivalent to the water consumption of more than 80,000 people.”