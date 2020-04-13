The alliance will continue to fund the university’s Sustainable, Safe and Smart Polymer Flexible Packaging programme

The University and ProAmpac will continue to work on product development. (Credit: congerdesign from Pixabay)

Flexible packaging provider ProAmpac has extended its sustainability and food-safety research and development (R&D) alliance with Polytechnique Montréal, an engineering school affiliated with the Université de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, for five years.

The move, which extends a 10-year deal between the University and ProAmpac, will continue to fund the university’s Sustainable, Safe and Smart Polymer Flexible Packaging programme.

The agreement will include a $1m Alliance Grant from Canada’s Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) as well as funds from the PRIMA Quebec Advanced Materials Research and Innovation Hub; Polytechnique Montréal, and ProAmpac.

With the extension, the University and ProAmpac will continue to work on the product development and support activities including smart packaging technology for food safety as well as sustainability, including bio-based and compostable/biodegradable materials.

ProAmpac product development and innovation vice-president Hesam Tabatabaei said: “This valuable partnership with Polytechnique Montréal provides excellent research opportunities for both food safety and sustainability to promote the next generation of packaging.”

The alliance will provide ProAmpac with the access to materials developed, assistance from research graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and research associates.

ProAmpac provided with access to the university’s biology lab testing facilities

Additionally, the firm will have access to the university’s biology lab testing facilities and materials to help in advancing the university’s Sustainable, Safe and Smart Polymer Flexible Packaging programme.

