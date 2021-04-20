The acquired business will allow ProAmpac to strengthen its paper packaging capabilities in industrial markets

ProAmpac has acquired US company El Dorado Packaging. (Credit: Pixabay)

Flexible packaging company ProAmpac has acquired US-based consumer and industrial multi-wall packaging solutions producer El Dorado Packaging for an undisclosed sum.

El Dorado is involved in the manufacturing of customised paper-based packaging and printing solutions for retail and industrial markets.

The company manufactures paper self-opening sacks and rollstock for consumer packaging, as well as industrial multi-wall bags for foodservice, seed, animal health and chemical markets.

It has three plant locations in Arkansas, Minnesota and Nebraska.

El Dorado co-COO Molly Meyer said: “As a leading paper packaging manufacturer, we’re thrilled to combine our multi-wall bag and rollstock capabilities with ProAmpac’s dynamic portfolio.

“I look forward to partnering with Greg and the entire ProAmpac and PPC teams to deliver even greater value to our customers.”

The acquisition of El Dorado will allow ProAmpac to expand its multi-wall bag product offering into flour and food ingredients markets.

In addition, the acquired business will help ProAmpac to strengthen its paper packaging capabilities in industrial markets.

ProAmpac stated that the addition of El Dorado is the company’s third acquisition this year.

ProAmpac founder and CEO Greg Tucker said: “It’s my pleasure to welcome El Dorado to the growing ProAmpac family. This combination strengthens ProAmpac’s leadership position in the production of multi-wall paper applications.

“Together with El Dorado, we will enter new end markets, broaden our product offering and serve an expanding customer base with high-quality, innovative flexible packaging solutions.”

Last month, ProAmpac acquired UK-based private businesses IG Industries and Brayford Plastics, which manufacture a range of recyclable packaging products.

With more than 5,500 customers in 90 countries, ProAmpac offers flexible and sustainable packaging and material science solutions for various consumer, healthcare, e-commerce, retail and industrial goods markets.