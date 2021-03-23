The acquisition of both private businesses will enable ProAmpac to expand its manufacturing capabilities for plastic film, resealable bags and premade pouches

ProAmpac has acquired UK firms IG Industries and Brayford Plastics. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Flexible packaging company ProAmpac has acquired UK-based private businesses IG Industries and Brayford Plastics for an undisclosed sum.

IG Industries and Brayford Plastics are involved in the production of a range of recyclable packaging products.

Both companies distribute flexible packaging products for the customers in the bakery, meat, fish, poultry and fresh produce markets across the UK and Western Europe.

The acquisition of both firms will allow ProAmpac to expand its manufacturing capabilities for plastic film, resealable bags and premade pouches, in addition to supporting its commitment to offer customers a broad offering of recyclable packaging products.

ProAmpac founder and CEO Greg Tucker said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the IG Industries and Brayford Plastics teams to the ProAmpac family. These strong businesses broaden our product offering and expand our reach across the U.K. and Europe.

“With their production of high-quality films, excellent quality standards and research & development innovations, IG and Brayford will help ProAmpac deliver even greater value and a vertically integrated experience to our growing customer base.”

The flexible packaging firm stated that the company has 38 manufacturing sites across the globe with the addition of IG Industries and Brayford Plastics.

IG Industries and Brayford Plastics, which will adopt the ProAmpac brand, will continue to operate from their manufacturing facilities in the UK.

Via its vertically integrated platform, the flexible packaging firm is said to better serve its UK and European customers across the entire value chain.

In January this year, ProAmpac completed the acquisition of UK-based Rapid Action Packaging (RAP), which offers cellulose-based packaging products for fresh prepared and ready-to-eat foods.

ProAmpac provides flexible and sustainable packaging and material science solutions for the customers in various consumer, healthcare, e-commerce, retail and industrial goods markets.

With around 4,900 employees, the company serves more than 5,000 customers in 90 countries.