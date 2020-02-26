Prima Jaya Eratama manufactures flexible packaging materials for applications including packaging for noodles, seasonings, oils, snacks, candy, biscuits, and coffee, among others

Prima Jaya Eratama selected Comexi F4 press to optimises short runs. (Credit: Comexi)

Indonesian flexible packaging manufacturer Prima Jaya Eratama has purchased a Comexi F4 flexographic press and a Comexi ML1 MC laminator for its facilities in Tangerang.

The investment in the two Comexi’s machines is part of the Indonesian firm’s effort to boost its flexible packaging production capacity.

The two machines have been installed at the Prima Jaya Eratama’s two plants located in Kosambi Barat, Tangerang.

The two facilities are equipped to produce flexible packaging materials for a range of applications including packaging for noodles, seasonings, oils, snacks, candy, biscuits, coffee, detergents, tissue, among others.

Currently, Prima Jaya Eratama operates two Comexi laminators, two Comexi flexo printing presses with the Laser Clean Roller (LCR), and two Comexi slitters, at its production plant.

The Indonesian converter commissioned its first Comexi machine, a slitter, at an undisclosed facility in April 2012.

Prima Jaya Eratama owner Tjen Fa Sen said: “Comexi has expanded to South East Asia and technical help will give more prestige to our company.”

Comexi noted that the Comexi F4 printing press has allowed Prima Jaya Eratama to optimise short runs while the Comexi ML1 MC laminator ensures the structure realisation of three layers including heat seal, coatings at register as matt or gloss varnishes.

Comexi F4 press suitable for flexographic printing short runs

Ideal for flexographic printing short runs, the Comexi F4 press features a patented system of pipeless magnetic blades and a structurally compact and easily accessible printing unit.

The new Comexi ML1 MC is an ultra-productive laminator designed to offer total versatility, covering a variety of applications in the flexible packaging.

Recently, Brazilian flexible packaging converter Pamplastic Indústria de Embalagens Plásticas has purchased Comexi F2 MB flexographic press.

Pamplastic provides recyclable plastic bags as well as exclusive packaging to meet customers’ requirements.