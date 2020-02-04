Pamplastic purchased the Comexi F2 MB flexographic press for installation at its new Brazilian facility

Pamplastic invests in Comexi F2 MB flexographic press. (Credit: Comexi)

Brazilian flexible packaging converter Pamplastic Indústria de Embalagens Plásticas has invested in Comexi F2 MB flexographic press to boost its business.

Pamplastic provides recyclable plastic bags as well as exclusive packaging to meet customers’ requirement.

The firm currently operates in the monolayer packaging market such as technical films, bakery packaging, line refrigeration and packaging for the textile sector.

It also offers laminates such as technical films, stand up pouch, side bags, four welds and side welding laminates.

Comexi F2 MB flexographic press features Comexi gearless system

Pamplastic plans to install the new flexographic press with Comexi gearless system at its undisclosed facility in Brazil.

Pamplastic owner Jocelio Pamplona said: “We decided to invest in the Comexi F2 MB as it is a more complete flexographic press in comparison to others which we find in the market, allowing us to work with more safety, quality and productivity.”

Pamplona further said that the Comexi F2 MB allows them to successfully complete all types of jobs, “from the simplest, with 100% machine productivity, to the most complex, where the speed is not very fast, but the highest quality is ensured.”

The Comexi F2 MB advanced machine is designed to meet the print needs of medium runs in flexible packaging. It features the patented FLEXOEfficiency concepts of ergonomics and accessibility.

Pamplona added: “We are moving in a new direction, thus having information regarding the obstacles we might find, makes everything easier.”

Comexi Brazil sales manager André Pérez said: “Pamplastic, a company with origins in gear technology, is growing rapidly in southern Brazil. It has built a new factory, outfitted with other machines, and has opted for a Comexi F2 MB flexographic press.”

In July 2019, South Africa-based Tropic Plastic & Packaging purchased a new Comexi F2 MB flexographic press, which will be installed at the company’s facility in Durban.

The Comexi F2 MB press marks Tropic Plastic & Packaging’s fifth purchase from Comexi since 2011.