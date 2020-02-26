CEFLEX is a European consortium of companies and associations that represents the entire flexible packaging value chain

Pregis has joined CEFLEX to enhance flexible packaging sustainability efforts (Credit: Pregis LLC)

Protective packaging materials provider Pregis has joined Circular Economy Flexible Packaging (CEFLEX) consortium to further advance its flexible packaging sustainability efforts in Europe.

CEFLEX is a European consortium of companies and associations, which represents the complete flexible packaging value chain. The consortium includes more than 140 European companies, associations and organisations.

CEFLEX works to advance recycling efforts across the European Union

CEFLEX has announced a roadmap and targets to accomplish a circular economy for flexible packaging between 2020 and 2025, as well as boost recycling efforts across the European Union (EU).

The consortium measures comprise of guidelines on packaging design, advancing collection and sorting of flexible packaging materials, as well as detection of sustainable end markets for their downstream use.

The initiatives also include a business case component, which encourages to return recycled flexible packaging to the economy in competitive pricing and quantities.

Recently, Pregis also joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste initiative, which aims to invest up to $1.5bn in the next five years to minimise plastic waste in the environment.

The company also collaborated with How2Recycle programme to offer consumer-friendly recycling instructions printed onto film-based products to enhance adoption.

Pregis is also working on educating customers to prevent damage via shipping and fulfilment cycles to avoid unnecessary environmental impacts.

Pregis sustainable packaging director Clint Smith said: “For more than a decade, Pregis has manufactured protective packaging materials that minimize the impact on the environment.

“A critical component of improving recycling and reuse metrics is to have a system in place that will help direct manufacturing best practices, increase recycled content in our film structures, promote ways to increase quantities collected and help identify downstream uses for that recycled material.”

In June 2019, US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus agreed to acquire Pregis from Olympus Partners.

Based in Deerfield of Illinois, Pregis is a customer-driven solutions provider of advanced protective packaging materials, equipment systems and surface protection.