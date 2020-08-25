Photo Craft has acquired the new equipment as part of its strategy to become an all-in-one resource for its customers

Konica Minolta's MGI JETvarnish 3DS with iFoil installed at Photo Craft facility in Colorado. (Credit: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc./GlobeNewswire, Inc.)

Photo Craft Imaging, a digital printing company, has installed Konica Minolta’s MGI JETvarnish 3DS with iFOIL at its facility in Boulder, Colorado.

Photo Craft has acquired the new equipment as part of its strategy to become an all-in-one resource for its customers.

It also aims to capture the short-run packaging market via digital embellishment, avoiding the need to outsource finishing services.

With an ability to lay down multi-dimensional coatings, MGI technology can add tactile appeal to the printed material and packaging.

The system also features radiant foils and offers variable content on each piece.

Photo Craft has already commenced running flat sheet work for its customers who are looking to provide unique product packaging.

Konica Minolta product management and planning senior vice president Dino Pagliarello said: “We know that MGI technology represents a significant investment, and our customers need to feel confident that the return on investment will outweigh the business risk.

“Photo Craft considered its options carefully, and after diligent evaluation and speaking with end-user clients, felt strongly that they could help their customers’ businesses grow by implementing these new services. We are pleased to be part of their journey into embellishment.”

The JETvarnish 3DS with iFOIL provides high speed and high productivity

The installation of the new JETvarnish 3DS with iFOIL is expected to allow Photo Craft to offer unique and distinctive services that include art show announcements and invitations.

The device features AccurioPress C6085 with Fiery Controller and banner sheet feeding with IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer system that replaces a Xerox system for primary digital short-run production tasks.

The AccurioPress C6085 can run heavier stocks and banner sheets, and reports registration using the IQ-501 system

Furthermore, the JETvarnish 3DS with iFOIL provides high speed and high productivity, with production speeds of up to 3,000 sheets per hour depending on 30-micron coating thickness.

