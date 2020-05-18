Label Tec purchased AccurioLabel 230 toner-based press to replace its bizhub C71cf press

A Konica Minolta’s AccurioLabel series press. (Credit: Konica Minolta, Inc.)

UK-based label printer Label Tec has commissioned Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 230 digital label press at its undisclosed facility, to boost its digital printing capacity.

The new AccurioLabel 230 toner-based press has replaced Label Tec’s bizhub C71cf press that was commissioned by the converter in 2015.

Label Tec managing director Paul Dunne said: “The C71cf had a stable web path, which was important to us, because up until then that had been a constant problem, taking digitally-printed stock and then re-registering offline on our foiling machines.

“We are very happy with the AL230, because it has everything we wanted: web guides, higher speed and even the ability to slit. And the toner works incredibly well with our foiling, which has been a nice added bonus, so it was an easy choice to invest.”

In 2004, Label Tec made its entry into digital printing by investing in Konica Minolta’s VP8020 laser colour printer; a sprocket-fed machine designed to offer 25 impressions per minute.

Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 230 press offers maximum print speed of 76ft/min

The Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 230 press offers speed improvement on tack papers and tack films with a maximum print speed of 76ft/min, and shorter warm-up times.

The press also provides an optional over-print kit for users to enable additional capabilities of running pre-printed media.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) label press sales consultant Steve Lakin said: “With the AccurioLabel 230 well-established in Airdrie, Label Tec Scotland can support all types of customers with high-quality labels, with just minimum staff on site.”

In March this year, Premier Labels, a UK-based provider of labels, has invested in the Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 230 press to increase its capabilities.