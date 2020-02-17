The company has undertaken initiatives to advance across its sustainability projects in Europe to meet its “Ambition 2030” goals

P&G has planned to use circular PET resin its Ariel Liquid detergents bottles. (Credit: Business Wire)

US-based consumer goods firm Procter & Gamble (P&G) has made significant progress in plastics recycling in Europe by using circular resin in its hair care packaging as well as in its Ariel Liquid detergents bottles.

The new initiatives form part of the company’s aim to advance across its sustainability projects in Europe to meet its “Ambition 2030” goals.

P&G said that its “Ambition 2030” goals are targeted at inspiring a positive impact on the environment through brands, the supply chain, and employees and create value for the company and consumers.

P&G chief sustainability officer Virginie Helias said: “2020 is a year where action – collaborative action – will put us on the right trajectory.

“For P&G, 2020 will be a year of regenerative action where we will activate our Ambition 2030 goals across our brands, through innovation and transformative partnerships.

“It’s not just about reducing our impact, but about being a force for regeneration to address the challenges of plastic waste, water scarcity and biodiversity loss.”

P&G Hair Care Europe is planning to test the new packaging, which is made from the recycling of polyethylene terephthalate Circular PET using advanced monomer recycling, with recycled plastic material for Pantene products, initially with the brand’s clear bottles.

P&G partners with Viridor to recycle and reprocess HDPE plastic

The consumer goods firm has entered into a five-year partnership agreement with Viridor, a UK-based recycling and energy recovery firm, to recycle and reprocess high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic, to re-use the material in Ariel laundry detergent bottles.

Furthermore, Solar Impulse Foundation has awarded 1000 Efficient Solutions Label to Ariel Cold Wash technologies, Fairy technologies and HolyGrail 2.0 intelligent packaging project.

P&G said that Lenor, Unstoppables and Fairy brands are among the first brands to use HolyGrail intelligent packaging.

In October last year, the consumer goods company has unveiled plans to increase the use of recycled plastic in its packaging for European household cleaning brands.