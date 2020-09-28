The new sustainable packaging portfolio aims to boost the company’s recyclability of its existing flexible packaging designs

Parkside’s new portfolio also includes three variations of Recoflex technology. (Credit: Parkside Flexibles Ltd)

UK-based packaging solutions provider Parkside has launched a new range of sustainable packaging solutions as part of its effort to achieve a circular economy.

The new sustainable packaging portfolio is expected to help boost the company’s recyclability of its existing range of flexible packaging designs for a wide range of markets including food and drink.

The Parkside’s new portfolio comprises three variations of Recoflex technology, a high barrier, single polymer laminate designed for recycling processes.

Manufactured with paper, polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene (PE), the Recoflex is suitable for applications including pouches and flow wraps.

Additionally, the portfolio comprises the Parkscribe reclose lidding films, which are suitable for use on PET trays used in applications including fresh and cooked meats, fruit and vegetables.

Made from more than 30% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET), the Parkscribe films are designed to create a single polymer PET complete pack.

Parkside global sales director Paula Birch said: “As a sector, we are intensely aware of the importance of protecting the environment and reducing consumer dependence on single-use plastics.

“However, we must understand that packaging in all formats and materials is sustainable – it protects and preserves goods minimising waste and energy, ultimately protecting the environment.

“However, the major issue at hand is ensuring plastic materials are appropriately managed at the end of their service life, whether that be recycling, composting or reuse. Today, making flexible packaging suitable for the current recycling infrastructure in the UK is key to the sector moving forward.”

The new range also incorporates the company’s range of compostable packaging solutions, Park2Nature.

Birch added: “Recoflex PE can be recycled along with carrier bags at supermarket collection points. Parkside lidding and Recoflex paper can also be placed into kerbside collection schemes, where available.”

Recently, Parkside has launched a high-barrier compostable pack for household cleaning brand, Homethings.