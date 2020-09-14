The new packaging created for Homethings is specially designed to provide a functional and sustainable packaging solution

Parkside launches compostable pack for Homethings. (Credit: Parkside Flexibles Ltd.)

UK-based packaging solutions provider Parkside has launched a high-barrier compostable pack for Homethings, a household cleaning brand.

The new pack forms part of the company’s Park2Nature range of industrial and home compostable packaging solutions.

It is specially designed to provide a functional and sustainable packaging solution, which benefits the environment without compromising performance.

Homethings co-founder Michael Aubrey said: “Parkside’s willingness to work with us enabled us to push the boundaries of our packaging and create a customised laminate structure that is perfect for our cleaning product.

“The high moisture and oxygen barriers enable us to deliver a great product, while staying true to our sustainability values.”

New compostable pack uses metallised NatureFlex cellulose films

Parkside said that the new compostable pack is made of bio-based paper and metallised NatureFlex cellulose films.

The cellulose films are made from sustainably sourced wood pulp and manufactured by Futamura.

The new pack, which is printed by Stratus France, is also tested for eco-toxicity and many other criteria against EN 13432 regulations.

Parkside new business development manager Staci Bye said: “This was a fascinating project for us to be involved in.

“Homethings put a real focus on responsible design and their values mirror our own, aligning perfectly with our Park2Nature range.

“This synergy enabled us to create an amazing product for them and a fantastic advantage for the consumer.”

Until date, the company has introduced over 20 accredited home and industrial compostable structures.

Earlier this month, Parkside has partnered with a chilled savoury products producer, Addo Food Group, to produce a sustainable and reclosable pack for its range of Tesco mini sausage rolls and pasties.