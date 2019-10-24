The commissioning of the eight-colour MPS EB 370 flexo press is a part of Paramount’s efforts to boost business

Image: Officials from Paramount Labels with new MPS EB flexo press. Photo: courtesy of MPS.

UK-based label printing manufacturer Paramount Labels & Tags installed and commissioned new MPS flexo press at its facility.

The firm, which has commissioned the eight-colour MPS EB 370 flexo press to boost its business, plans to invest in two more MPS presses in 2020.

Paramount Labels & Tags managing director Phil Wright said that the company had three six-colour flexo presses as well as a digital inkjet press and various finishing equipment, but required to upgrade one of the presses.

Paramount plans to invest in two more MPS presses next year

The new press allows Paramount Labels & Tags to produce a higher quality print than the existing presses, and at a higher speed, Wright noted.

Wright added: “We also had very positive recommendations from other label manufacturers that had chosen MPS which also helped when making our final decision. We looked at the ease of operation and set-up times along with press run speeds and were very impressed by the performance of the press.

“MPS were very helpful in identifying ancillary equipment that we would need and were a constant source of information when we needed any help during the project.

“When we first embarked on this project, we set a budget that we really didn’t want to go beyond, MPS were instrumental in making sure that the project respected this and did all they could to ensure that we got the best possible deal throughout the entire process.”

Paramount plans to change the other two presses early next year as part of its £2m investment plan, as well as commission another MPS press.

MPS Systems UK sales director Nick Tyrer said: “It’s always great to be able to supply a press to a growing company such as Paramount Labels, in a small way you want to be part of the reason that they reach their goals and achieve the success they deserve.”

