Image: The MPS-Colordyne partnership develops new MPS EXL-Packaging press. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

US-based MPS Systems has partnered with Colordyne Technologies to build a new hybrid printing solution for the packaging market.

The new hybrid solution combines UV LED or water-based flexo technology with digital aqueous pigment inkjet technology.

The first developments of the partnership are planned to be showcased at the Labelexpo Europe 2019 event which is scheduled to be held from 24-27 September in Brussels, Belgium.

MPS Systems CEO Atze Bosma said: “After the successful experience of offering hybrid solutions for the narrow web market we strongly believe that the hybrid technology will also be part of the future for the mid web packaging market.

“As we are very much focused on the total process, we believe in the combination of aqueous Inkjet technology and flexo for the flexible packaging market. Working with Colordyne on the new aqueous pigment inkjet technology provides an additional way for us to deliver the best solutions to our customers.”

MPS said that the new developments include the MPS EXL-Packaging press which integrates the Colordyne’s digital print engine and uses Memjet’s DuraLink printhead technology.

The firm noted that the modular design of the EXL-Packaging product line allows the integration of any unique combination of flexo and inkjet technology. It also enables the configuration of additional machine functionalities and technologies to meet the individual customer needs.

Colordyne Technologies president Andy Matter said: “Both of our companies see an opportunity to expand beyond the narrow web label and tag market.

“Working with MPS allows us to deliver complete hybrid solutions featuring wider web widths and the capabilities to expand into packaging applications beyond pressure sensitive labels.

“We look forward to providing customers in new markets the solutions they need to enhance their production capabilities at and affordable price-point.”

Earlier this month, MPS said that it will launch the new E-Sleeve technology, which helps printers to provide predictable results at increased speeds, at the Labelexpo Europe 2019.