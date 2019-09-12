With guaranteed quality tolerances and reliable production cost calculations, the MPS E-Sleeve technology allows printers to generate predictable results at increased speeds

Image: The new MPS E-Sleeve enables printers to generate predictable results at increased speeds. Photo: courtesy of MPS.

US-based MPS is set to launch new E-Sleeve technology, which helps printers to provide predictable results at increased speeds.

The company will exhibit the E-Sleeve technology at this year’s Labelexpo Europe event in Brussels, which will take place from 24 to 27 September.

The new E-Sleeve technology has been developed as an alternative to traditional sleeves, which use compressible material.

MPS E-Sleeve technology for printers to generate predictable results

With guaranteed quality tolerances, the E-Sleeve is said to provide more reliable production cost calculations.

MPS E-Sleeve includes features such as optimum pressure settings to eliminate unnecessary bouncing, accurate concentric runout properties and constant parallelism for ideal register across the entire print length, as well as increased dimensional accuracy for optimum register between all colours and die stations.

Due to decreased weight, the E-Sleeves will facilitate easier and faster job changeovers and reduce lifetime tooling costs through improved durability.

MPS co-founder Bert van den Brink said: “Flexographic printing sleeves play a critical role in the overall flexo printing process, as they have a major influence on print efficiency and quality.

“We at MPS saw the need to change from sleeves that use an aero-mounting principle with a compressible inner core, to a design with precise concentricity across the entire plate for optimum print results. It’s a game changer for the printing industry!”

At the event, the company will also introduce a wider version (17” / 430 mm) hybrid MPS EF SYMJET press integrated with the new Domino N617i unit.

The press includes five flexo stations, digital cold foil Kurz cold foil unit for single images and optical effects, lamination and die-cutting.

In July this year, MPS launched two new next-generation flexo press technologies, the EFS and EFA, to replace the former EF series.

The EFS and EFA are designed for the printing of labels and flexible packaging on any material, varying from thin unsupported films, self-adhesive labels, shrink sleeves and cartonboard up to 450μm.