LabelSaver is designed to enable direct printing of jerry cans, paint cans and HDPE/LDPE bottles with aqueous inkjet inks

The LabelSaver print-to-container water-based inkjet solution. (Credit: DG press ServiceS B.V.)

The Netherlands-based OPM Europa has teamed up with DG press to develop LabelSaver, an inkjet printer designed to use water-based ink for direct-to-object printing of containers and bottles.

Planned to be manufactured, installed and supported by DP press, the LabelSaver inkjet device is powered by inkjet printing technology developer Memjet’s technology.

OPM claimed that it is the first company to enable direct printing of jerry cans, paint cans and HDPE/LDPE bottles with aqueous inkjet inks.

In addition to offering environmental and economic advantages with cost savings for short to medium production runs, the new solution will enable positive return on investment in less than six months, the firm noted.

For the machine, DG press will be responsible for providing the engineering, construction and installation as well as global aftermarket service.

DG press director Remko Koolbergen said: “We believe in the near future labels will be increasingly replaced by inkjet object-to-container printing.

“For our future business and our customers’ business, we want to build and support this unique featured LabelSaver. We engineer, install and service the machine and its controls on any place in the world.

“We believe the LabelSaver will give a strong positive contribution to the digital print business direct-to-object.”

LabelSaver enables 360-degree printing for up to 3,000 cans per hour

Capable of providing 360-degree printing for up to 3,000 cans per hour in full colour, the LabelSaver can be easily altered to comply with other size and materials of containers.

Memjet Packaging vice-president Donald Allred said: “Direct-to-shape digital inkjet printing provides many manufacturers with the flexibility and benefits of digital printing while providing a positive impact on their profits.”

DG Press is planning to showcase the LabelSaver technology at Drupa 2020 event which is scheduled to be held from 16-26 June in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Last year, China-based inkjet printing equipment manufacturer COASO has partnered with Memjet to launch the new label printer dubbed iCueLabel.