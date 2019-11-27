The iCueLabel 420 colour label press is designed to offer 1600 dpi print quality and speeds up to 46m/min

Image: The new iCueLabel Press featuring Memjet’s DuraFlex printing technology. Photo: courtesy of Memjet.

China-based inkjet printing equipment manufacturer COASO, in collaboration with inkjet printing technology developer Memjet, has launched new label printer dubbed iCueLabel.

The iCueLabel 420 colour label press, which features Memet’s DuraFlex printing technology, is designed to produce 1600 dpi print quality and has a speed of up to 46m/min.

The DuraFlex modular single-pass print solution provides enhanced durability, A4- and A3-plus widths in a four-colour printhead, a high-speed data path and modules designed to control all printhead functions.

Memet’s DuraFlex technology enables COASO to develop affordable press

Memet said that the DuraFlex technology allowed COASO to create affordable press with improved quality and speed.

COASO general manager Frank Xu said: “Our iCueLabel press is an example of what an OEM can accomplish with DuraFlex technology.

“In less than three months, we were able to develop a new breed of label press that is a viable performance alternative to more expensive toner or other inkjet-powered printers. Converters can use the iCueLabel Press to produce high-quality labels the market demands — including food-safe and high-security labels — in a fast, affordable way.”

The iCueLabel 420 press is designed to offer print speed as fast as 46m/min in production mode and 27m/min in high-quality mode.

Memjet APAC business development senior vice-president Bent Serritslev said: “Our goal with designing DuraFlex was to create a simple yet robust technology that could give OEM partners the resources to create printing solutions that are powerful but also affordable.

“It is gratifying to see how COASO has used DuraFlex’s compact, modular design, category-leading speed, and 1600-dpi quality to develop this new label printer. We look forward to seeing the success of this partnership at SWOP and in months ahead.”

COASO and Memjet are planning to introduce the new label press at the 2019 Shanghai World of Packaging Conference (SWOP) event scheduled to be held from 25-28 November in Shanghai, China, and the upcoming Labelexpo Asia event in Shanghai.

In September this year, Colordyne Technologies has launched a new aqueous pigment print engine using Memjet’s DuraFlex printhead technology.

The new print engine features a single printhead for full-colour digital inkjet production under 150ft per minute.