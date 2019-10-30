New Wave Converting will install Comexi F2 MP 10 colour press at its headquarters in Fontana

Image: New Wave Converting has invested in Comexi F2 MP 10 colour press. Photo: courtesy of vixrealitum from Pixabay.

New Wave Converting, a family-owned American company, has invested in Comexi’s flexographic press to boost its production capabilities.

The Comexi F2 MP 10 colour press will be installed at New Wave Converting’s facilities in Fontana, California.

New Wave Converting has been in involved in the printing and laminating plastic film for the snack food and food industries for more than three decades.

With two facilities in Fontana, the company has expertise in printing quality and processed photo images on packaging film for its customers.

Comexi F2 MP 10 colour press is specially designed for the American market

Designed for the American market, the Comexi F2 MP 10 colour press is said to be suitable for long runs in the flexible packaging sector of the retail and wholesale channels.

Comexi has designed the F2 MP10 colour press to meet run printing needs of the flexible packaging sector.

The press has patent of FLEXOEfficiency concept of ergonomics and accessibility, as well as sharing the performance and efficiency of the remaining F2 range, said the company.

Comexi F2 MP 10 colour press is provided with drying system design for the best drying performance and reinforced design for the printing units at a maximum speed of up to 500m per minute for runs where the print speed is the differentiating factor.

New Wave Converting finance executive Fritz Huber said: “This year, New Wave Converting will celebrate 34 years of providing quality printing and lamination services at our two facilities located in Fontana, CA.

“With the acquisition of the Comexi F2 MP 10 colour press, we are able to perform coatings in register, as well as produce matte and gloss images for our customer’s packagings.

“We are 100% committed to our customers. We can do 10 colour printing and solventless lamination in only one week, or at the most, two weeks if they do not have an art file. Additionally, we make printing plates and pouches.”

