Image: The Comexi's ML2 laminator. Photo: courtesy of Comexi.

British packaging solutions provider Parkside has invested in Comexi ML2 laminator to boost its manufacturing capabilities.

The investment in the new lamination equipment comes as the company sees increased consumer demand for flexible packaging, particularly in its re-closable solutions.

In addition to boosting output for Parkside, the Comexi ML2 laminator will enable the company to apply specialist adhesives with enhanced optics to a wide range of substrates.

The new laminator features advanced hi-tech control software and is designed to facilitate day-to-day operations, Parkside said.

Parkside technical manager Joshua Swann said: “We have seen a steadily increasing demand placed on our production lines due to the popularity of our packaging solutions.

“The installation of this new technology is a welcome boost to our capabilities that will enable us to take production to the next level, increasing our output while ensuring consistently high quality.”

Comexi ML2 laminator uses a range of interchangeable coating trolleys

The laminator uses a range of interchangeable coating trolleys, allowing the users to apply solvent, solventless and water-based lamination adhesives to new multi-ply structures, in combination with heat/ cold seal applications, as well as coatings such as matt or gloss varnishes.

Parkside sales director Paula Birch said: “The significant uplift in demand we have seen over the last 18 months has been mainly due to our innovative work in both compostable and re-closable packaging.

“As a result, we have now enhanced our manufacturing capabilities to keep up with the increased output and ensure our high-quality work is not compromised.

“The Comexi ML2 is an innovative piece of high-tech equipment that we have been eager to acquire for some time now. To finally have it fully integrated in our manufacturing facility is a big step forward and demonstrates our commitment to investing in technology to continue delivering the highest quality packaging solutions for our customers.”

In July 2019, Parkside has introduced a new reclose lidding film for soft fruits in Holland.

The new reclose lidding film is provided in collaboration with packaging supplier Van der Windt Verpakking and Dutch fruit cooperative FruitMasters for punnets of blueberries and strawberries.