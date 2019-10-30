To meet market demand, Nedato has invested in a new, vertical, user-friendly JASA machine. Which can also be used for the latest developments in the field of packaging

Image: The new packaging machine has been added to the current machinery to respond to the demand for smaller packaging from the retail. Photo: courtesy of Nedato.

Since 1 October, the new JASA packaging line has been running in Oud-Beijerland. The new packaging machine has been added to the current machinery to respond to the demand for smaller packaging from the retail. The new machine meets the latest possibilities.

Demand is changing, customers want smaller packaging units and sustainable packaging, such as cane sugar or paper packaging, and that is now possible.

The proportion of small packages (<2 kg) is increasing both at home and abroad; the packaging unit <1 kg being one of the few packaging forms undergoing growth. These small packages are especially popular with single-person households, but also with young families.

To meet market demand, Nedato has invested in a new, vertical, user-friendly JASA machine. Which can also be used for the latest developments in the field of packaging. Consumers want less plastic packaging and look for alternatives. With the new JASA machine it is possible to package in cane sugar foil and even a paper package, without plastic coating. This investment is fully in line with Nedato’s growth strategy.

It has been decided to package the current range of potatoes in the Doypack, an upright package. For that reason it is now possible to pack larger potatoes, one of the wishes of the customer. The foil that is used is foil with a light coloring to prevent greenery and germination. To increase the shelf life, the package is sealed airtight. Food waste can be prevented in this way. The packaging can be disposed of with the plastic waste and is recyclable. With this new packaging machine, Nedato is taking another step towards making its packaged products more sustainable.

Source: Company Press Release