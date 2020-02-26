A new Recycling Victoria Infrastructure Fund will ramp up recycling infrastructure, improving the recovery of valuable recycled materials

New grants approved to transform the recycling economy in Victoria. (Credit: Sustainability Victoria)

A new Recycling Victoria Infrastructure Fund will ramp up recycling infrastructure, improving the recovery of valuable recycled materials locally and keeping waste out of landfill.

Expressions of interest are now being accepted by Sustainability Victoria for two grant streams from the Fund:

Materials (paper, cardboard, plastics and glass) – $28 million to target infrastructure projects that will reprocess, remanufacture and build end-market capacity for priority recovered materials.

Hazardous waste (solvents) – $11.5 million to target infrastructure projects that can improve the recycling of solvents from liquid hazardous waste.

This immediate investment will provide support for the government’s transformation of the state’s waste and recycling system, complementing the introduction of a new four-bin system across households and a state-wide container deposit scheme.

The Recycling Victoria Infrastructure Fund will drive innovation and improve the capability of Victoria’s recycling sector. This builds on the $28 million already committed in the 2019–20 budget delivering a record investment in Victoria’s recycling infrastructure as the state embraces a circular economy and a sustainable future.

Expressions of interest for the grants from the Recycling Victoria Infrastructure Fund close 3pm, 3 April 2020.

