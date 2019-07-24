Multivac will be showing a number of forward-looking innovations from its various business units at FachPack 2019.

Image: Multivac will present sustainable packaging solutions at FachPack 2019. Photo: courtesy of MULTIVAC.

The exhibits include the new X-line machine generation, which will be presented at the trade fair in the form of the RX 4.0 thermoforming packaging machine and the TX 710 traysealer.

Another focus of the trade fair will be concepts for sustainable packaging. These meet the current demands for recyclability and for minimisation of plastic consumption in the production of packs. The company’s presence at the trade fair is rounded off with a presentation of its labelling and marking innovations, including a new generation of cross web labellers and new direct web printers, as well as a solution for efficient wrap-around labelling of packs (full-wrap labelling).

MULTIVAC has expanded its X-line machine generation with the addition of a further future-proofed model, the new TX 710 traysealer. The features of this traysealer are a robust machine concept and an intelligent control system, which together provide the maximum flexibility, output and reliability. In Nuremberg the TX 710 will be the centrepiece of a fully automated packaging line, which also includes a L 310 conveyor belt labeller for the attractive wrap-around labelling of packs (full-wrap labelling).

A second packaging line will have at its heart the RX 4.0 thermoforming packaging machine, which features a range of innovative technology. Thanks to its comprehensive sensor system and seamless digitalisation, it creates a new dimension, when it comes to packaging reliability, quality and performance. At FachPack the RX 4.0 will be equipped with a new generation of cross web labeller, which gives even greater labelling accuracy at an even higher level of output.

Another of the company’s themes at the trade fair is the presentation of sustainable packaging solutions. On display will be a wide range of concepts, which contribute to reducing packaging material consumption in the production of packs, as well as other concepts for producing packs, which meet current requirements for recyclability.

One example of this is the MULTIVAC PaperBoard range, which is made up of a wide variety of paper fibre-based materials for producing MAP and vacuum skin packs on thermoforming packaging machines and traysealers. This innovative packaging concept will be shown at the trade fair on the compact R 105 MF thermoforming packaging machine, an economic entry-level model for producing vacuum skin packs in small and medium-sized batches.

The packs can be designed in such a way, that the end user is able to separate the cardboard backing from the plastic barrier layer and then put it into the paper recycling.

The fully automatic T 300 L traysealer is also a space-saving, entry-level model. The machine can be designed as multi-track and combined with various discharge systems. Thanks to the simple die change, it can quickly be converted for different pack sizes and shapes. All conventional trays from a wide range of materials can be run, as can pre-cut cardboard sheets.

Source: Company Press Release