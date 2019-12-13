SIG’s aseptic carton packs will be filled at Moriyama’s production plant in Kanagawa Prefecture, on CFA 812 filling machine

Image: Moriyama offers RTD products in SIG carton packs that are locally filled in Japan. Photo: courtesy of SIG.

Dairy manufacturer Moriyama has launched new premium ready-to-drink (RTD) products in carton packs from Swiss packaging company SIG Combibloc.

The packaging firm said that Moriyama is the first company in Japan to offer RTD products including cocoa, organic tea and organic coffee, in its carton packs locally filled in Japan.

SIG’s aseptic carton packs are filled on CFA 812 filling machine

The SIG’s combifitMidi and combiblocMidi 1000ml aseptic carton packs will be filled at Moriyama’s production plant in Kanagawa Prefecture, on SIG’s CFA 812 filling machine.

The packaging firm said that the new products and packaging fits perfectly within Moriyama’s diverse product portfolio while offering a high level of differentiation in a challenging environment.

Moriyama Marketing Division & Business Promotion Division IV joint general manager Motoo Ohkaku said: “Our company goal is to constantly provide differentiation and innovation to the RTD market. We will keep aiming for this, as well as focusing on sales and growth through our close relationship with DNP and SIG.

“Using filling technology from SIG, we will continue to launch product concepts which meet the highest quality levels of the Japanese market, offering true innovation via advanced filling and processing technology to keep up with ever-changing consumer needs.”

Moriyama will work with DNP • SIG Combibloc Co., Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture between packaging manufacturer SIG Combibloc and Japan-based Dai Nippon Printing (DNP), on product innovation and differentiation.

SIG Asia-Pacific president and general manager Lawrence Fok said: “With SIG’s product and packaging solutions, manufacturers will have significantly more flexibility to meet current and future market and consumer demands.

“In particular, our drinksplus solution and the volume flexibility of SIG’s filling machines make it possible for food and beverage manufacturers to create completely new product segments.”

Launched in 2018, DNP • SIG Combibloc aims to focus on supplying value-added carton packaging and filling solutions to the Japanese food and beverage industry.