Molson Coors commits to 100% of its packaging to be reusable, recyclable, compostable or biodegradable by 2025

Image: MillerCoors’ Carling and Coors Light brands. Photo: courtesy of Molson Coors.

Molson Coors has announced plans to remove plastic packaging from its Carling and Coors Light brands in the UK and Ireland as part of new sustainability goals unveiled in its annual sustainability report.

The firm aims for 100% of its packaging to be reusable, recyclable, compostable or biodegradable by 2025.

As part of this effort, Molson Coors intends to remove plastic rings from Carling and Coors Light cans, replacing them with 100% recyclable cardboard sleeves by the end of March 2021.

Additionally, the brewer plans to remove the plastic film wrap from large multipacks and replace it with 100% recyclable fully enclosed carton board by the end of March 2020.

Molson Coors to invest £7.5m in next two years

In order to implement these changes, the global brewer will invest around £7.5m over the next two years.

Molson Coors CEO Mark Hunter said: “As a global brewer with a strong family heritage, we have always taken seriously our responsibility to brew a more sustainable future.

“Plastic waste poses a clear environmental challenge, and as a consumer-packaged goods company, we play an important role in helping to solve the global waste crisis.”

Moreover, the brewer’s new global packaging goals call for reducing packaging emissions, using more recycled materials in its plastic packaging and improving recycling solutions in its key markets.

Molson Coors UK & Ireland legal and corporate affairs director Kristin Wolfe said: “We recognise the challenge of single-use plastics and we’re committed to reducing its use throughout our supply chain.

“The pledge we’ve made today, both globally and with the local actions we’re taking in the UK & Ireland, will significantly reduce single-use plastics in our packaging, reinforcing our long-term commitment to brewing greener and working towards our 2025 sustainability goals.”

In 2018, MillerCoors’ firm Crispin Cider had launched new packaging for its Crispin Rosé cider.

The new can is completely wrapped with dusty pink and features translucent glimmer, providing an advanced look for the product.