The InSite system is a fully-automated, onsite medication packaging and delivery system that enables safe, automated dispensing on location at long-term care facilities

InSite system provides remote dispensing for corrections and long-term care facilities. (Credit: Business Wire/Swisslog Healthcare)

MMCAP Infuse, a US-based cooperative group purchasing organisation (GPO) for government facilities, has signed an agreement with Swisslog Healthcare for InSite, an in-facility medication packaging and dispensing system.

As part of the agreement, the InSite system of Swisslog Healthcare will be added to the products listed by MMCAP Infuse. The deal will also enable MMCAP members to buy the InSite system.

Launched in March last year, the system is a fully-automated, onsite medication packaging and delivery system that enables safe, automated dispensing on location at long-term care facilities.

According to Swisslog Healthcare, the InSite system improves patient safety, reduces medication waste and saves nursing time by delivering pharmacist-approved medicines round the clock.

Swisslog Healthcare long-term care vice president Mike Carmody said: “Our agreement with MMCAP Infuse assures its members receive operational value on purchasing InSite systems.

“InSite provides nursing staff with greater access to medication, increases the efficiency of med-pass workflows, and reduces medication waste associated with traditional blister pack methods.”

Features of the InSite system

According to the company, the patients living in the facilities will benefit from timely administration of prescribed medication by on-demand availability of patient-specific medication packets.

The system enables nurses to pack the pharmacist-approved medications before each med pass, or on-demand to facilitate new residents, first doses, STAT orders and PRNs.

It is capable of packaging approximately 60 doses per minute with a wide range of sorting options.

Additionally, the system can store up to 240 different medication types in a single dispensing unit, providing automated, on-demand compliance packaging for oral solid medications before administration.