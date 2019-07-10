Mitsubishi HiTec Paper has introduced Jetscript Metal VPG 1018, a metallic-silver-gloss inkjet paper designed for water-based inkjet printing.

Image: Mitsubishi’s new metallized inkjet paper. Photo: courtesy of Mitsubishi HiTec Paper.

With the launch of brand-new jetscript METAL VPG 1018, Mitsubishi HiTec Paper is bringing something absolutely unique to the market: a metallic-silver-gloss inkjet paper, developed for water-based inkjet printing and particularly suitable for self-adhesive label applications.

What’s so special about this is that metallic glossy inkjet labels were previously only possible using a metallic film. Jetscript METAL VPG 1018, however, is a pure fibre-based paper product with a metallic mirror finish and a transparent, microporous inkjet coating for excellent printing performance.

The main features are:

110 gsm

metallic-silver mirror finish

high print density

fast drying

suitable for water-based inkjet printing (dye and pigment inks)

compatible with latex inks

optimum performance in the self-adhesive production process (handling, labelling, matrix removal)

This makes jetscript METAL VPG 1018 not only the ideal product for eye-catching and high-quality labels in the cosmetics, beverage or food industry produced in digital inkjet printing, but also for exclusive, personalized wrapping paper, high-quality advertising panels and displays. Creativity knows no bounds.

Source: Company Press Release