Mitsubishi HiTec Paper has introduced Jetscript Metal VPG 1018, a metallic-silver-gloss inkjet paper designed for water-based inkjet printing.
With the launch of brand-new jetscript METAL VPG 1018, Mitsubishi HiTec Paper is bringing something absolutely unique to the market: a metallic-silver-gloss inkjet paper, developed for water-based inkjet printing and particularly suitable for self-adhesive label applications.
What’s so special about this is that metallic glossy inkjet labels were previously only possible using a metallic film. Jetscript METAL VPG 1018, however, is a pure fibre-based paper product with a metallic mirror finish and a transparent, microporous inkjet coating for excellent printing performance.
The main features are:
- 110 gsm
- metallic-silver mirror finish
- high print density
- fast drying
- suitable for water-based inkjet printing (dye and pigment inks)
- compatible with latex inks
- optimum performance in the self-adhesive production process (handling, labelling, matrix removal)
This makes jetscript METAL VPG 1018 not only the ideal product for eye-catching and high-quality labels in the cosmetics, beverage or food industry produced in digital inkjet printing, but also for exclusive, personalized wrapping paper, high-quality advertising panels and displays. Creativity knows no bounds.
Source: Company Press Release