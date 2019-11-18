Mid America Display has purchased EFI Nozomi C18000 single-pass inkjet printer; EFI MarketDirect PackCentral software; and an EFI VUTEk superwide-format printer

Image: Mid America Display intends to expand its digital production packaging supply chain operations. Photo: courtesy of Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay.

Mid America Display, the custom product display and signage division of corrugated packaging provider Boxes, has invested in printing technologies from Electronics For Imaging to expand its digital production packaging supply chain and display graphics operations.

The firm has purchased ultra-high-speed EFI Nozomi C18000 single-pass inkjet, direct-to-board digital printer; EFI MarketDirect PackCentral software; and an EFI VUTEk superwide-format printer.

Mid America Display is planning to install the new single-pass solution at its St. Louis facility in the US, later this month.

The company plans to launch its second ultra-high-speed single-pass corrugated printer during an open house event scheduled to be held on 4 December 2019.

Nozomi C18000 inkjet has an operating speed of up to 246 linear feet per minute

Mid America Display and Boxes CEO Mike Patton said that the 71-inch wide, LED-inkjet Nozomi C18000 digital printer brings enhanced digital capacity and redundancy to the company’s offerings while allowing it to meet growing demand across all market segments.

Patton added: “We feel EFI has the leading technology in this space. That’s why we chose to stay with EFI for a second printer.

“Not only will this second Nozomi help us maintain our prime position as a leading packaging and display provider, it will be a primary resource for new, fast-turnaround, shorter-run work coming in with a new e-commerce division business launching this month.”

Mid America Display is also developing a print-on-demand, e-commerce business for corrugated production, named Xceed, as well as Xceed Pro, a solution designed for customers requiring more-comprehensive online package ordering capabilities.

EFI said that the Mid America Display recently purchased EFI’s MarketDirect PackCentral web-to-pack software and an EFI VUTEk GS3250lx Pro hybrid flatbed/roll-to-roll superwide-format LED inkjet printer in order to support the launch of the Xceed Pro solution.

The new VUTEk 126-inch wide LED inkjet solution is capable of printing eight colours plus white at speeds up to 22 boards per hour in production mode.

Capable of operating at a speed of up to 246 linear feet per minute, the Nozomi C18000 piezo inkjet imaging system is designed to deliver accurate, high-fidelity colour, including consistent reproduction on solid areas.

In August this year, Spain-based corrugated cardboard manufacturer Hinojosa Group has purchased EFI Nozomi C18000 printer in a bid to enhance its production capabilities.