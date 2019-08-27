With the latest investment, the Spanish corrugated cardboard manufacturer will have four EFI Nozomi printers in its facilities

Image: Hinojosa is a major manufacturer of corrugated cardboard in Spain. Photo: courtesy of matlevesque from Pixabay.

Spain-based corrugated cardboard manufacturer Hinojosa Group has invested in EFI Nozomi C18000 single-pass LED digital inkjet printer, in a bid to enhance its production capabilities.

Hinojosa will install the EFI Nozomi C18000 digital printer at its production plant located in Cartonajes Bernabéu. Installation is expected to be completed in September this year.

Spanish corrugated cardboard manufacturer will have four EFI Nozomi printers in its facilities, with the purchase of a new digital inkjet printer.

EFI Nozomi C18000 single-pass LED digital inkjet printer

EFI Nozomi C18000 enables Hinojosa to become the corrugated packaging manufacturer with the world’s largest direct-to-board digital capacity.

The single-pass LED digital inkjet will help customers to enhance their corrugated, packaging and merchandise display printing capabilities.

EFI Nozomi C18000 will allow delivering cost-effective on-demand and just-in-time jobs and fast-cycle proofs and prototypes, as well as customised campaigns with direct-to-substrate, production-level digital printing.

Single-pass Nozomi printers became part of a complete ecosystem for the production of corrugated cardboard offered by EFI.

The complete ecosystem also includes EFI Fiery NZ-1000 digital front end, which delivers better performance, colour precision and efficient job management, as well as produce versioned or variable jobs at high speed.

EFI Industrial Printing general manager and vice president José Luis Ramón Moreno said: “The Hinojosa Group is one of the most innovative companies in the packaging sector, and this new acquisition reflects the group’s strong commitment to quality, sustainability and added value for its customers.

“We are proud that Hinojosa values and trusts EFI’s broad vision as a leader of digital solutions in multiple markets, and has chosen us as a technological partner for the development of its digital strategy.”

With over 70 years of experience and presence across Europe, Hinojosa includes 12 companies that spread throughout Spain.

In July this year, Siris Capital has completed the acquisition of technology firm Electronics For Imaging (EFI) for around $1.7bn (£1.3bn).