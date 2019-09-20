New MetsäBoard Prime FBB EB is an eco-barrier board that does not require a plastic separation process

Image: Metsä Board has introduced plastic-free eco-barrier paperboard for food and food service packaging. Photo: courtesy of Metsä Group.

Fresh fibre paperboards producer Metsä Board has launched a new plastic-free eco-barrier paperboard for food and foodservice end-use applications.

As per the local recycling schemes, the new MetsäBoard Prime FBB EB paperboard can be recycled in paper or paperboard waste streams.

MetsäBoard Prime FBB EB plastic-free eco-barrier paperboard for food and foodservice packaging

The new plastic-free eco-barrier paperboard includes a medium barrier against moisture and grease, enabling it to use in food and foodservice packaging applications.

According to the company, the Prime FBB EB is made of fresh fibres sourced from sustainably managed Northern European forests.

The Prime FBB EB, which is safe for direct food contact applications, is free from optical brighteners (OBA free) and fluorochemicals.

Available with PEFC or FSC certification, the lightweight Prime FBB EB enables to reduce carbon footprint across the whole chain.

Metsä Board business development director Katja Tuomola said: “Packaging is a necessity – for food distribution and safety – as well as avoiding food waste. Paperboard packaging made from renewable materials is a sustainable choice, and with further development of the barrier properties of the paperboard we are now able to cater for a greater number of applications.

“Our new plastic-free eco-barrier paperboard provides many interesting opportunities for food and food service packaging as well as other end uses where barrier properties are needed.”

In June this year, Metsä Board announced that it will build a paperboard and packaging excellence centre in Äänekoski, Finland.

The new centre will combine packaging design and R&D excellence under one roof to help develop new paperboard and packaging solutions for the future.

Recently, the company also commenced the operations of a new paperboard sheeting line at its Äänekoski mill in Finland.

Metsä Board is involved in the production of premium paperboards, including folding boxboards, foodservice boards and white kraftliners.

The company’s lightweight paperboards can be used in different applications, including consumer goods, retail-ready and foodservice packaging.