Fresh fibre paperboards producer Metsä Board has commenced the operations of a new paperboard sheeting line at its Äänekoski mill in Finland.

In November 2018, Metsä Board first announced the construction of a new sheeting line at the Finnish mill.

The new paperboard sheeting line at Äänekoski mill entailed an investment of around £9.7m

The new line will help the company to increase the annual capacity of the sheeting facility by 35,000 tonnes and reach a total volume of 120,000 tonnes.

The new sheeting line, which was built with an investment of around €11m (£9.7m), will allow the company to make quicker deliveries to its customers.

Metsä’s new sheeting line has been installed at the existing sheeting plant.

The company’s investment is also comprised of additional automation to the existing sheet cutters, as well as equipment for cutter reel handling and storage.

The Äänekoski mill is involved in the production of premium coated folding boxboard for demanding end-uses. The company’s boxboard is provided with lightweight and advanced printing properties to provide benefits to global customers.

MetsäBoard Pro FBB Bright folding boxboard is suitable for packaging of chocolate and confectionery, food, healthcare and beauty care, as well as graphic applications.

In June this year, Metsä Board announced the construction of a new paperboard and packaging excellence centre in Äänekoski, Finland.

The new centre will combine packaging design and R&D excellence under one roof to help develop new paperboard and packaging solutions for the future.

Metsä Board is involved in the production of premium paperboards, including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Its lightweight paperboards can be used in different applications, including consumer goods, retail-ready and food service packaging.

In August this year, Metsä Board said that it will use artificial intelligence (AI) for quality management on the folding boxboard machine at its Kyro mill.

The software, which was provided by Voith, uses measurement results associated with the quality properties of and the mill’s process data.