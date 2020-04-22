The new products reflect the company’s commitment towards the achievement of using 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based materials in its products and packaging by 2030

The Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack product made from sugarcane-based plastics. (Credit: Business Wire)

Global children’s entertainment company Mattel has introduced sugarcane-based products in the US, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The company has produced Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack and Fisher-Price Baby’s First Blocks by using sugarcane-based plastics.

The new products have been launched as part of the company’s commitment to applying 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based materials in both its products and packaging by 2030.

In December 2019, the company announced that it will initially introduce an environmentally sustainable version of Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack toys in the first half of this year, as part of its sustainable commitments.

Mattel also said that its products and packaging commitment expand its Environmental Sustainable Sourcing Principles, which have been announced in 2011.

Mattel is also using How2Recycle label to communicate recycling instructions to the public

The company is already sourcing 93% of the paper and wood fibre used in its packaging and products from recycled or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) content.

Mattel is also implementing the How2Recycle label, a standardised labelling system designed to communicate recycling instructions to the public.

Recently, the company also introduced three Mega Bloks made from sugarcane-based plastics.

The products include Mega Bloks Polar Friends, Mega Bloks Safari Friends, and Mega Bloks Woodland Friends. The company plans to restock these items in the coming weeks.

Mattel president and COO Richard Dickson said: “At Mattel, our purpose is to empower the next generation to explore the wonders of childhood and reach their full potential, and creating a more sustainable world is a key part of that.

“Our materials goal is just the beginning. We will continue to actively advance our sustainability efforts through additional improvements to our products, packaging, and operations.”

Mattel has expertise in the design and production of toys and consumer products. It offers products under different franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends and MEGA.