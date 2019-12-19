The new target expands the global children’s entertainment company’s Environmental Sustainable Sourcing Principles

Image: Environmentally sustainable version of the iconic Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

The US-based toymaker Mattel has unveiled plans to use 100% recycled, recyclable or-based plastics materials in all its products and packaging by 2030.

Mattel has a portfolio of franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends and MEGA.

Mattel to launch eco-friendly Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack toys in first half of 2020

In line with the new goal, the firm will initially introduce an environmentally sustainable version of Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack toys in the first half of 2020. These toys will be manufactured from sugarcane-based plastics and then packaged in 100% recycled or sustainably sourced material.

The new target extends Mattel’s Environmental Sustainable Sourcing Principles revealed in 2011.

Mattel president and COO Richard Dickson said: “Our world-class designers have consistently created products that can be passed on to generations and, today, we are continuing this proud tradition with our new sustainable Rock-a-Stack, one of the most iconic and best-selling toys in the toy industry.”

Mattel currently produces packaging and products from 93% of the paper and wood fibre sourced from recycled or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) content, beating its 2018 goal of 90%.

The company also joined the How2Recycle label programme, as part of its sustainable efforts. How2Recycle label is a standardised labelling system, which offers recycling instructions to the public.

At the starting of this year, Mattel created an Environmental Sustainability Council, which includes a cross-functional team of leaders working to boost the company’s sustainability initiatives in various areas such as materials innovation.

Mattel chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz said: “Environmental sustainability is a corporate priority at Mattel and creating sustainable products and packaging is an important part of our commitment to the planet.

“Our dedicated cross-functional team made sustainability a key priority throughout the product and packaging design and production process.”

In August this year, US-based play and entertainment company Hasbro announced plans to phase out plastic from new toy and game packaging by the end of 2022.