By the end of 2022, Hasbro intends to eliminate plastic from new product packaging, including plastic elements like polybags, elastic bands, shrink wrap, window sheets and blister packs

Image: Hasbro has committed to eliminate wire ties in 2010 and added How2Recycle labelling in 2016. Photo: courtesy of Esi Grünhagen from Pixabay.

US-based play and entertainment company Hasbro has announced plans to phase out plastic from new toy and game packaging by the end of 2022.

Beginning in 2020, the firm intends to eliminate plastic from new product packaging, including plastic elements like polybags, elastic bands, shrink wrap, window sheets and blister packs across its portfolio of brands including Nerf, My Little Pony, Monopoly, Magic: The Gathering And Power Rangers.

Hasbro chairman and CEO Brian Goldner said: “Removing plastic from our packaging is the latest advancement in our more than decade-long journey to create a more sustainable future for our business and our world.

“We have an experienced, cross-functional team in place to manage the complexity of this undertaking and will look to actively engage employees, customers, and partners as we continue to innovate and drive progress as a leader in sustainability.”

Hasbro commits to environmental sustainability

As part of its commitment to environmental sustainability, Hasbro committed to eliminating wire ties in 2010 and added How2Recycle labelling in 2016.

Last year, the company said it plans to use plant-based bioPET, and had recently launched a toy recycling programme with TerraCycle.

Hasbro president and COO John Frascotti said: “Reimagining and redesigning packaging across our brand portfolio is a complex undertaking, but we believe it’s important and our teams are up for the challenge.

“We know consumers share our commitment to protecting the environment, and we want families to feel good knowing that our packaging will be virtually plastic-free, and our products can be easily recycled through our Toy Recycling Program with TerraCycle.”

Earlier this month, Hasbro expanded its toy and game recycling programme to France and Germany and extend the plans to launch in Brazil later this year.

The programme allows consumers to send Hasbro toys and games to TerraCycle, who will recycle them into materials to be used in the construction of play spaces, flower pots, park benches, and other innovative uses.