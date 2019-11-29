Easy to operate it can easily be incorporated into any operation with ease and ready to use instantly, enabling the simple cutting of paper in any desired length using a manual foot pedal or pre-set operating tablet

Image: Kite’s Vari Protect paper machine is the perfect environmentally friendly alternative to bubble wrap. Photo: courtesy of Sarah Richter from Pixabay.

Kite Packaging has launched yet another environmentally friendly product to join their ever-growing range.

Our Vari Protect paper machine is the perfect environmentally friendly alternative to bubble wrap and void fill and is ideal for layering, protecting and wrapping a wide range of products.

Suited to pick & pack and despatch operations this machine feeds through a range of different papers such as paper bubble and Kraft paper with the option of doubling up for increased protection.

Easy to operate it can easily be incorporated into any operation with ease and ready to use instantly, enabling the simple cutting of paper in any desired length using a manual foot pedal or pre-set operating tablet.

By using the pre-set operating tablet users can set the speed in which the paper is released, the paper length and the quantity, therefore preventing waste.

Source: Company Press Release