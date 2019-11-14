With Basic Line Monitoring KHS offers a web application which supplies data to assess the efficiency of a production line

Image: KHS offers web-based app to increase line efficiency. Photo: courtesy of KHS GmbH.

With Basic Line Monitoring KHS offers its customers a web application which supplies data to assess the efficiency of a production line. It is based on the modular Innoline MES production management system. The module’s intuitive and convenient user interface simplifies production monitoring. This boosts line efficiency and provides safe access to performance data also outside the customer’s own network.

Innoline MES1 is a software program which is tailored to meet the requirements of the beverage industry and provides greater transparency in line monitoring and order management. It also performs control functions on the line. The IT system includes six modules with various functions which can either operate as stand-alone units or be used in combination.

Key process data captured

KHS has developed its Basic Line Monitoring (BLM) app based on Innoline MES which has successfully established itself on the market. It is the first product to be placed on a new, web-based Innoline MES 2.0 platform – a further development which requires less configuration effort. BLM only focuses on the data points which are actually needed to assess line efficiency and detect any sources of loss. The system makes it easier for customers to quickly identify weak points or causes of any loss in performance. It captures key process data, among other things, which allows conclusions to be drawn as to the product quality, and consumption meters are also logged, with the help of which the total cost of ownership (TCO) can be lowered. Wolfgang Heßelmann, the product manager responsible for Innoline MES at KHS, considers BLM to be useful on two levels. “On the one hand, the line can be brought up to capacity more quickly if operators can quickly identify where the bottlenecks are and react promptly and accordingly. On the other, an immediate analysis can be made on all devices that support the display of the web client as to the impact a fault has on performance.”

A web-based user interface makes the app convenient to use and means that data is visible both on mobile devices and on the machine monitor. The product is also intuitive in its operation thanks to the clearly structured menu.

Security of plant engineering networks a major issue for KHS

In addition to its user friendliness BLM is also convincing when it comes to digital security. “Because the module is web based, you don’t have to install any software on the computer. All the customer needs is a link to a website; he or she can then control who has access to the data and who doesn’t,” Heßelmann explains. With this the system can also be viewed outside the line in coordination with the customer’s IT setup.

OT security, the safety of plant engineering networks, has been a major issue for KHS for some years now. The systems supplier continuously analyzes potential weak spots and implements technical and organizational security measures. “We have to work closely together with the customer to effectively counteract OT security risks,” says Meike Schulz from Line Engineering Product Support at KHS. “Our security measures help to minimize the risk of a cyberattack and provide production systems with suitable protection. They help support a holistic security concept.”

Source: Company Press Release