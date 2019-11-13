By cooperating more closely the two companies wish to benefit from one another’s expertise, particularly in the fields of research and development as well as service

Image: KHS GmbH and Ferrum will start a can seaming cooperation. Photo: courtesy of gepharts3d from Pixabay.

In November 2019 KHS GmbH and Ferrum AG are to start a can seaming cooperation. This will focus on beverages for the American market.

The aim is to intensify their successful partnership of many years. By cooperating more closely the two companies wish to benefit from one another’s expertise, particularly in the fields of research and development as well as service.

For many years now KHS has offered its customers can seamers from Ferrum, one of the world’s leading manufacturer of seaming machines. In entering into a cooperation with the aforementioned the German systems supplier aims to broaden its expertise in this product area.

“Both KHS and Ferrum are enterprises which have a long company history and vast expertise,” explains Martin Resch, CFO at KHS. “With our shared knowledge we wish to further develop this product area and further optimize our systems and solutions while providing everything from a single source. This means that our customers also benefit from the partnership.”

With the cooperation the Dortmund engineering company and Ferrum plan to develop even more efficient can seamers and fillers which always satisfy operators’ growing demand for sustainability and efficiency.

To this end the partners aim to pool their expertise in a joint company in the USA. The overriding aim is to develop a powerful and robust block which combines can filling and seaming. Furthermore, smart services are to be developed and launched to market for customers of KHS and Ferrum.

KHS GmbH is one of the leading manufacturers of filling and packaging systems for the beverage, food and non-food industries. The KHS Group includes the following companies: KHS GmbH, KHS Corpoplast GmbH and numerous subsidiaries outside Germany, located in Ahmedabad (India), Sarasota and Waukesha (USA), Zinacantepec (Mexico), São Paulo (Brazil) and Kunshan (China).

Source: Company Press Release