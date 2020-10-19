The updated branding features a top-to-bottom redesign of Joshua Tree’s logo, graphics, communications and correspondence

Joshua Tree Coffee has unveiled new packaging and updated branding. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Speciality coffee company Joshua Tree Coffee has revealed new packaging and updated branding in a bid to better promote the brand.

The firm has announced updated branding, including a top-to-bottom redesign of its logo, graphics, communications and correspondence.

The coffee company has also introduced a new website, including new packaging and products.

Joshua Tree Coffee founder Royce Robertson said: “In response to several years of accelerated company growth and a desire to more clearly articulate our values, it was time to update our brand and messaging to clearly reflect who we are and what we stand for.

“Our new visual identity needed to retain the essence of the original mark while providing a broad platform capable of moving the company into the future.”

Joshua Tree Coffee starts selling new 4oz sample packs

The new Joshua Tree Coffee logo includes modern and vigorous branches that align with the chemical symbol for caffeine. It has retained the literal tree and cup from the company’s original logo.

The new logo is said to illustrate Joshua Tree’s scientific and accurate approach to developing, roasting, grinding and brewing the ideal cup.

Joshua Tree has retained its original typeface and iconic pink, as well as added a new vibrant blue to the palette.

Robertson further added: “Our customers frequently request a broad selection of sample coffee products, so we are excited to begin selling our new 4oz sample packs.

“Significant effort has gone into updating our global packaging, consisting of 4oz, 12oz, 4lb and 5lb bags. While seeking to retain the look and feel of certain beloved elements, the updated packaging represents a significant, and important reduction in material waste.”