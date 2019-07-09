Jokey presents buckets with ocean plastic content at press conference on Eco Design. At the presentation of the management guideline “eco design of plastic packaging” in Berlin, marketing manager Michael Schmitz presented the current status of the Jokey Eco Concept.

Image: Jokey’s new buckets with ocean plastic content. Photo: courtesy of Jokey Wipperfürth AG.

IK Industrievereinigung Kunststoffverpackungen e. V. (Industrial Association for Plastic Packaging) had invited the participants to present a practice-oriented tool for companies in the form of the new guideline developed by “Runden Tisch Eco Design von Kunststoffverpackungen” (Eco Design Round Table for Plastic Packaging).

At the beginning of his short presentation, Michael Schmitz presented the new Jokey buckets with ocean-plastic content to suit the event. The sea blue containers in 35 and 10 litre sizes were produced in test series. Special feature: they consist of 25 percent recycled materials obtained from plastic collections on Mediterranean and North Sea beaches. The remainder is recyclates from household collections. For technical reasons, only the handle of the bucket is made of regranulates from the company’s own production. If the secondary raw materials from beach waste prove to be of good quality, the material can in future be added to the conventionally obtained recyclates.

The ocean plastic bucket as well as the management guide presented here focuses on achieving a fully comprehensive understanding of sustainable design. In this sense, not only the sea blue of the new containers is meant to be an eye-catcher, but also the printed appeal: “Keep Nature Clean”. A simple guide on how to manage plastic waste in a lenient manner aims to sensitise end users to the common responsibility of keeping the recycling cycle intact and actively contributing to protecting the environment and climate. The message of the ocean plastic bucket: plastic is a valuable resource that must not end carelessly in our nature, neither on land nor in the oceans. In a first step, the RAL-certified ocean plastic buckets are to be used as waste collecting bins at schools; further enquiries have already been received.

Sustainable packaging design – Jokey Eco Concept

With a brief outline of the development of the successful Jokey Eco Concept, Marketing Director Michael Schmitz underlined that Jokey is already very well positioned with regard to the strategic goals for sustainable design set by the industry association and the initiative “Runden Tisch Eco Design von Kunststoffverpackungen”. “In view of the current social debate on climate protection, resource conservation and marine littering, we are increasingly in demand with our expert knowledge. We contribute this knowledge to the ongoing dialogue with associations and institutions – with an increasingly positive response”.

Source: Company Press Release