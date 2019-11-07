The new recyclable shampoo laminate is designed with an easy-tear feature for improved consumer convenience

Image: The Huhtamaki’s new recyclable, polyolefin-based barrier packaging solution for shampoo sachets. Photo: courtesy of Huhtamaki.

Finland-based food packaging firm Huhtamaki has introduced new recyclable laminate for shampoo sachets.

The research and development team of Huhtamaki’s Flexible Packaging segment has designed the new polyolefin-based barrier packaging solution.

Under the blueloop platform, the team has recently established fully recyclable flexible packaging solutions for several product categories.

Huhtamaki blueloop aims to make flexible packaging recyclable

The Huhtamaki blueloop is a collaborative platform that focuses on making flexible packaging recyclable, circular and sustainable.

Huhtamaki, in a statement, said: “A polyolefin-based barrier laminate for shampoo sachets is already on the market and solutions for coffee, detergent, jams, ketchup, soaps and dry soups have passed long-run trials and are ready for wider market adoption.”

The new shampoo laminate features an easy-tear feature for consumer convenience.

Huhtamaki India innovation and product development associate vice-president Ashwini Singh said: “Achieving a commercially feasible recyclable solution required a significant amount of research and development work.

“Recyclable solutions must perform as well as traditional laminates on the existing packaging machinery.

“To reach the ideal solution, we collaborated broadly with different teams in the packaging value chain, within the company as well as with our customers. Time and technical resources were invested to ensure that our customers’ line efficiency is not compromised when changing to a recyclable material.”

Under the Huhtamaki blueloop platform, the firm has already trialled a range of sustainable packaging solutions for different applications.

Recently, Huhtamaki said it has commissioned the new fibre packaging line at its facility in Invanteevka, Russia.

The new line will contribute to the company’s efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of its manufacturing operations.

The new line forms part of the company’s €7m ($7.7m) investment plans announced in November 2018 to cater the needs of foodservice packaging and egg packaging in Russia and the neighbouring Belarus, Kazakhstan and Nordic markets.