The new line will contribute to Huhtamaki's efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of its manufacturing operations

Image: Huhtamaki seeks to meet the growing demand for egg packaging. Photo: courtesy of monicore from Pixabay.

Finland-based food packaging firm Huhtamaki has commissioned the new fibre packaging line at its facility in Invanteevka, Russia.

The new line forms part of the company’s €7m investment plans announced in November 2018 to cater the needs of foodservice packaging and egg packaging in Russia and the neighbouring countries of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Nordic markets.

The plan involved setting up a completely new egg carton line as well as modernising one of the unit’s existing egg packaging lines.

The new line to create 26 new jobs in Ivanteevka

Expected to create 26 new jobs in Ivanteevka, the new line will contribute to Huhtamaki’s efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of its manufacturing operations.

Huhtamaki said it has also made improvements to the unit’s water management system.

Huhtamaki Russia fibre packaging general manager Gala Mansurova said: “I would like to thank my colleagues at Fiber Packaging Russia for their hard work and contribution to the successful implementation of this investment.

“Our growth has been constrained by lack of capacity, but now, thanks to the new line and range extensions, we are again ready to grow with our customers.”

Huhtamaki believes that the increased capacity will support the ongoing transfer of existing plastic egg packaging to much viable fibre packaging in Eastern Russia.

Commenting on the investment plan, Mansurova earlier said: “We are proud to continue developing Huhtamaki Fiber Packaging together with our partners in Russia and the Nordics. Product range, quality and innovation are our highest priorities in serving our customers and meeting their growth expectations.”

Recently, Huhtamaki has signed a deal to acquire India-based flexible packaging firm Mohan Mutha Polytech Private (MMPPL) for around €10m (£8.13m).

The acquisition of MMPPL will enable Huhtamaki to enhance its growth in India by improving its capability to serve the customers in South India.

Based in Sri City of Andhra Pradesh, MMPPL is a privately-owned flexible packaging manufacturer that has around 160 employees. Its net sales were about €9m (£7.3m) in the last fiscal year.

Employing approximately 18,100 people, Huhtamaki operates a network of 79 manufacturing units and 24 sales only offices in 35 countries.