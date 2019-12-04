The standard is the internationally recognised benchmark for the industrial compostability of biodegradable products

Image: Herma has been awarded Keimling (seedling) logo for its labels. Photo: courtesy of HERMA/self-adhesive_materials.

Reflecting its sustainable approach, HERMA has now taken a further step in this direction. The label stocks consisting of the label materials HERMAextracoat (grade 242) or HERMAtherm Bio (grade 908) and the special adhesive 62N have now been awarded the so-called Keimling (seedling) logo, as certification according to EN 13432 has been successfully completed. The standard is the internationally recognised benchmark for the industrial compostability of biodegradable products. HERMA is paving the way for the comprehensive composting of packaging, including any labels. HERMAextracoat is a white adhesive label paper that is semi-gloss coated on one side and PEFC-certified. It is suitable for producing sophisticated labels that are compatible with multicolour printing with all the classic methods. HERMAtherm Bio is an eco-quality thermal paper whose pulp comes from FSC-certified forestry. The certification of the complete self-adhesive materials according to the composting standard was carried out according to DIN CERTCO, the certification company belonging to the TÜV Rheinland Group. “Those who wish to use compostable packaging – including materials made of appropriate bioplastics – no longer have to forego the efficiency benefits of labelling,” says Dr. Ulli Nägele, HERMA’s head of development.

Compost directly usable for agricultural purposes

For certification to EN 13432, both products had to satisfy strict criteria. After composting for three months and being passed through a 2 mm sieve, for example, the materials cannot leave a residue equivalent to more than 10 percent of the original mass. The certification procedure also entails an examination of the resulting compost’s effect on plant growth, which indicates its ecotoxicity. Compost or humus produced from certified materials can therefore be used directly for agricultural purposes. In the case of industrial composting, as envisaged by EN 13432, compared with garden composting the degradation processes take place much more quickly – within around 12 weeks rather than many months – because of the higher temperatures and other factors.

Source: Company Press Release