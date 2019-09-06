Herald Plastic launched the new bagasse range that includes square, round and rectangle plates, in different sizes, bowls and hot boxes

Image: Herald launched the new bagasse range with plates, bowls and hot boxes. Photo: Courtesy of Mabel Amber, still incognito from Pixabay.

Herald Plastic, a UK-based manufacturer and supplier of disposables, has launched bagasse goods, adding to its selection of biodegradable, paper, single and double wall, 8-oz and 12-oz hot cups.

The company said that the latest launch is part of the expansion of its portfolio products in biodegradable products range, completing its green selection.

Herald Plastic managing director Yogesh Patel said: “We regularly review our product offering to make sure we are offering quality, current products that reflect the demands and needs of our wide customer base.

“More and more businesses are opting for greener solutions because they are customer-driven and their customers are insisting on an alternative to plastic.

“WWe are keen to offer the perfect substitute for any use or occasion. This new sturdy bagasse range sits alongside our wood, cornstarch and plastic offerings to give the most varied choice.”

Herald Plastic introduces biodegradable birchwood cutlery, stirrers and skewers and a cornstarch cutlery

The new bagasse range launched by Herald includes square, round and rectangle plates, in different sizes, bowls and hot boxes, for food to go market, and for supply to takeaway and fast food outlets.

According to the UK-based manufacturer and supplier of disposables, the new range is aimed at providing environmentally friendly and alternative products, and introduced natural birchwood cutlery, stirrers and skewers and a cornstarch cutlery range, which resembles plastic but are natural and completely biodegradable.

Herald Plastic claims that it has been providing vast catalogue of goods for 30 years without compromising in quality for price and is maintaining standards to protect reputation and customers’ expectation.

Furthermore, the company has been manufacturing and importing disposable plates and cutlery to containers, service packs, disposable gloves and chafing fuel, and has created a customer base for diverse range of quality catering, janitorial & bar products to wholesale at competitive prices.